Konza

Emulate South Korea, Taiwan industry

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u with South Korean Ambassador to Kenya Yeo Sung-Jun during the signing of a Sh980.5 million grant on February 5, 2024  in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group
By  Irungu Kang'ata

Governor

Murang’a County

What you need to know:

  • In the1970s and 1980s, the South Korea government looked around for strategic private sector industries. It identified electronics, ship building, construction and armaments sectors.
  • Forget about alleged rivalry over human rights; the real war is about access to tech, chips.

