Economic interests are often at the root of border disputes 

Kenya-Somalia maritime border

Kenya-Somalia maritime border dispute graphic.

Photo credit: Joe Ngari | Nation Media Group

By  Sekou Owino

What you need to know:

  • One famous case on maritime delimitation is the dispute between the United States of America and Canada regarding the Gulf of Maine.
  • In Africa, Cameroon and Nigeria had a dispute before the ICJ over the Bakassi peninsular and the Lake Chad region.

The judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Indian ocean maritime boundary delimitation case between Kenya and Somalia set many Kenyans’ tongues wagging upon its delivery. The judgment was a stark introduction on the application of international law in internal state affairs for most Kenyans. 

