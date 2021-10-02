When family feuds go all the way to the highest courts

Mary Trump

In this photo illustration, Mary Trump's new book about former US President Donald Trump on display at a book store on July 14, 2020 in New York City. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Sekou Owino

What you need to know:

  • Long before the Trumps, another family of a president had a famous legal case of their own.
  • In 1875, Abraham Lincoln’s widow Mary Lincoln found herself in a legal suit brought by her only surviving child.

Former US president Donald Trump has sued his niece Mary Trump and the New York Times. The former president claims that his niece gave confidential information to the newspaper contrary to a settlement agreement in a previous suit in which it was agreed that the niece would not disclose information relating to Mr Trump’s taxes and other personal information. 

