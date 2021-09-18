Examining the length and breadth of court judgments

Gavel

Public law and constitutional law judgments tend to be long.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sekou Owino

Just over a fortnight ago, Kenyans had to bear watching television for an aggregate of about nine hours as each of the seven judges of the Court of Appeal read their individual summaries of reasoned judgments in the case that struck out the proposed amendments to the Constitution of Kenya. This has come to be known as the BBI case judgment.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.