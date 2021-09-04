Campaign financing laws in democracies around the globe

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Sekou Owino

What you need to know:

  • Opinion is divided on whether there is need for campaign finance regulations.
  • The second divisive issue is how limits would be arrived at for the respective positions.

Over the last fortnight, Kenya’s electoral agency published some regulations that seek to limit the amounts that may be spent on election campaigns in the country. This was done under the Campaign Finance Act, which was passed by the National Assembly in 2013. Although it was enacted in 2013, the operation of the Campaign Finance Act was suspended in 2017. This meant the law did not apply to the election campaigns in 2017.

