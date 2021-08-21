Degrees not the answer to dearth of quality leadership

About two months ago, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that a law, which requires that all candidates for elective positions within Kenya must hold university degrees, shall take effect and be applied to candidates during the elections scheduled for next year. The law had been passed a while back but Parliament had suspended its implementation until the next election cycle.

As would be expected, there were objections to this announcement, particularly from aspirants for county assembly elections who hold no graduate degrees. They claimed that this was effectively an attempt at shutting out a category of people from their right to political participation by seeking elective posts.

The requirement of some level of education as a qualification for election as a member of Parliament or president is a reasonable and common one in many countries. The requirement of a university education as a prerequisite qualification for elective posts in Kenya was introduced into Kenya after the Constitution of 2010. Many consider this to have been right because of the expectation that an educated elected leader, whether in the executive or legislative branch would govern or legislate more competently. This flows from the supposition that education and university education specifically heightens understanding and leads to more competence in the individual.

The requirement for university degrees already applies to candidates for the presidency, the National Assembly, governors, and has now been cascaded to the lowest level of elective posts in Kenya, the members of the county assembly.

Many support it for the reasons mentioned above. However, many others oppose it as an elitist requirement meant to lock out the less privileged who are otherwise unable to acquire a university education. There could be merit in this because the latest figures in 2019 indicated that no more than 3.5 percent of Kenyans held a university degree. The law has, therefore, been challenged in court for a number of reasons. The judgment will be delivered on that in due course.

Educational qualification

Whatever its merits, the requirement, by law, that elected leaders be holders of university degrees is one that makes Kenya an outlier on this issue. An example is the United States whose constitution is silent on the issue of education of a president, Cabinet secretaries or even senators. Many are often surprised that the United States constitution does not even demand that a Supreme Court Justice hold a law degree! There could be an implicit expectation that this will necessarily be the case and it need not be specified in law.

In India, the world’s largest democracy by numbers, the Constitution does not require the leader of government, that is the prime minister, to hold a university degree. The Constitution simply states that the prime minister should be a member of either house of its legislative body. The law does not require any university degree as an eligibility criterion to be a member of its parliament.

That is how Indira Gandhi, became India’s third prime minister. She attended Oxford University in England but did not obtain a degree from there. Yet, Indira Gandhi is said to be one of India’s greatest prime ministers. An online poll had her emerge as the woman of the millennium. While just last year, she was named among the 100 most influential women of the 20th century.

The same is the case with South Africa’s constitution. It does not set a minimum educational qualification for member of parliament or its president.

In Nigeria, its constitution obligates the president and the members of the national assembly to have a secondary school certificate as the minimum education requirement. Within East Africa, Uganda’s constitution requires that the president and members of parliament have a formal education of advanced level standard at the minimum. There is no educational requirement for councillors, the equivalent of a member of county assembly in Kenya.

The United Kingdom too, does not have a strict requirement of a university degree for its PM and it is not the worse for it. Winston Churchill best exemplifies the wisdom in this. He neither attended university nor possessed a university degree. However, he went to Britain’s top military academy, Sandhurst-and on his third try. Despite this, there is no doubting that Churchill was as good a leader of his time as any. He was never debilitated by the absence of a university degree.

Education ‘by littles’

Many clearly agree that he was a great political leader and author. He was a far above average parliamentarian whether in the opposition benches or as a Cabinet minister and ultimately as prime minister enthralled many with his performances when taking questions from the opposition. He was a great communicator in speech and a formidable author of history who wrote several books, including the historical series chronicling the history of English-speaking peoples. His authorship culminated in his winning the Nobel Literature Prize, proving his intellectual prowess despite never attending university.

The 15th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, is another leader worth considering in this debate on the value of a formal university education to elective political leadership. Though he subsequently qualified as a lawyer, Lincoln who came from a poor family describes his education as being by littles. In his own words, he says it was — a week here, a month there — and did not amount to one year”. He mostly educated himself by borrowing books and newspapers.

Despite this, Abraham Lincoln was elected president at America’s most difficult time historically, perhaps bar the Second World War. Almost a century after Lincoln’s death, a survey conducted among 75 historians in the United States returned Lincoln by unanimity as America’s best president by far. A similar ranking keeps him on top decades later. For a man who barely attended a year of formal schooling by his admission, Lincoln’s record as president disputes if not totally debunks the suggestion of a link between academic formal education in a university degree and competence and or effective legacy in governance in a political office.

Again, despite limited formal education and the absence of a university degree, Lincoln’s speeches are a marvel in oratory and literature generally. Suffice it that almost no credible book on greatest speeches of all time would fail to mention his 262-word address delivered at Gettysburg as one of the greatest writings that ever came off a human hand. Professors at law schools often remind students when their assignments become prolix that Lincoln’s Gettysburg address was delivered in less than three minutes, bringing Abraham Lincoln’s as an indirect tutor to universities and a level of education he never formally attained.

A well-educated leader and more so for a legislator is certainly a plus to have and is needed in any country. Kenya needs such leaders more than most. However, Indira Gandhi, Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln belie the assumption that a university education as a minimum is necessarily the way to ensure quality leaders.

The answer to the dearth of quality of leadership does not lie in legislating a minimum educational qualification for elective leadership at whatever level. On the contrary, it just leads to an idle credentialism, which does not guarantee the desired result of effective leadership. This kind of legislation may show that there are limits to the kind of social-political outcomes that may be achieved solely through legislative measures.