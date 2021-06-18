Drop the myths, invest in mental health systems

Mental health

We have failed to invest in our systems and failed to prioritise mental health.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Recently, it has been touted that the next pandemic after Covid-19 is a mental health pandemic.
  • As a country, we have simply refused to acknowledge the national crisis that is mental health.

Over the weekend, we woke up to yet another death by suicide of a young medical practitioner. It is extremely disturbing to process the death of a young person. The lost potential. The grieving parents. The devastation of close friends. The dreams lost.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Magesha Ngwiri: Degree rule good for democracy

  2. Eric Ng’eno: Both everyone and anyone are Kenyatta’s favoured successors

  3. Gabriel Oguda: We need an IEBC that can count and be counted on

  4. Njoki Chege: Drop the myths, invest in mental health systems

  5. Bankelele: Improving online AGMs in the age of Zoom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.