DP William Ruto shouldn't rely on Mt Kenya

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (right) when he met MCAs from Mt Kenya at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on June 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: DPPS

By Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Despite all the talk about the possibility of people of the mountain voting en masse for Ruto's UDA it is not happening. 
  • Shorn of the euphoria which always accompanies the birth of a new baby, nobody can claim the area has become UDA country.

Mr President, the Gema nation is waiting for your word; they are waiting for guidance on which way to go, and time is fast running out. Because it is not at all true that they always vote with their collective conscience or they are always right, they should not be left to flounder around like a headless chicken, for then they become easy prey to demagogues and tribal chieftains. They are confused whether to stick with the political party they supported in two elections, or whether to ditch it and join the new outfit that is promising them something new symbolised by the lowly wheelbarrow.

