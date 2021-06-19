Cybercrimes: Brace for a bleak future

cybercrime

Globally, it is estimated that proceeds from cybercrime are in trillions of dollars annually.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sam wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Criminals hack hundreds of companies and millions of individuals daily.
  • But not much information is published about these crimes.

On November 24, 2014, Sony Pictures Entertainment staff walked into their offices in the United States of America to discover that their corporate digital network was dead. When they turned on their computers, they were greeted by an ominous message: “We've obtained all your internal data, including your secrets.”

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: It’s time to decolonise Kinyaa

  2. Gitau Warigi: The presidency is nobody’s birthright

  3. Tom Mshindi: Give us leaders with integrity and keep the degrees

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Lessons for African countries as Chinese Communist Party turns 100

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Baby formula is an essential commodity

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.