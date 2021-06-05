Online dating: Guard your heart and purse

Online dating

Online dating has its shortcomings because you know very little about the person you are meeting.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Sam wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Scammers are lurking on dating sites looking for unsuspecting men and women to dupe.
  • Women are, in most cases, the victims of online dating schemes.

Online dating and romance scams often begin as a typical online relationship. A person sees another's profile, gets drawn to the person, and makes a move. The two individuals start exchanging information about weather, work, life, hobbies as they inch closer and closer emotionally.

