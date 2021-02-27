Britain hopes for pandemic’s end, but what about Africa?

Covid vaccine

Senior nurse Dilhani Somaweera (right) administers the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Josephine Faleye (centre), 80, at the Royal Free hospital in London on December 8, 2020. 

Photo credit: Jack Hill | AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

‘Midsummer’s Dream’, ‘Lockdown End in Sight’, ‘118 Days to Freedom’ … happy newspaper headlines reflected relief and optimism about a path out of the pandemic, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined to the nation last week.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.