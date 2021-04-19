Blockade was payday for violators

Matatu passengers

Nairobi residents boarding a matatu at Ronald Ngala Street in Nairobi on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The virtual blockade indicated an insensitive and heartless government.
  • Many were appalled that thousands were marooned in their cars on a dark, cold night.

The government attracted widespread condemnation after the Saturday night roadblocks around Nairobi. Thousands were forced to spend hours in their motor vehicles until the break of dawn.

