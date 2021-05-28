Bigger picture emerged from Koome’s fete 

Martha Koome

Lady Justice Martha Karambu Koome takes oath of office as the new Chief Justice of Kenya at State House, Nairobi, on May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • It is very encouraging that little girls and young women in this country will grow up seeing women in top leadership positions.
  • As a country, we must not allow this to become a once-in-a-lifetime event or a one-time show of support for women in leadership. 

With the official swearing-in of Chief Justice Martha Koome, Kenyans were understandably excited at the prospect of the first woman Chief Justice. However, it was a picture circulated by the Judicial Service Commission’s official social media pages that truly captured the magnitude and significance of this truly historic time.

