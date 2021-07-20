Assure Kenyans of safety, security of children, both home and away

Demo over incest.

Residents of Runogone in Imenti North in a past demo, demanding the arrest of a man accused of incest. The National Police Service and the Judiciary must also assure Kenyans that they are safe and justice will be swiftly served.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

This week, the Daily Nation published a disturbing and saddening story on how incest has penetrated some of our communities with devastating effects on its main victims — girls — whose lives are messed up by incestuous family members, including biological fathers.

