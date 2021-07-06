Stop the vile criminal gangs forcing women into FGM in central Kenya

That all manner of criminal gangs emerge, disappear and re-emerge, especially in parts of the former Central Province, is not news. These Mungiki types — shadowy characters whose criminality ranges from terrorising and extorting traders to bullying the ordinary people, especially women — always somehow find their way into the community. They cause untold suffering and murder, even of their family members, then disappear only to reappear years later to cause more agony.

However, the shocking, deplorable and infuriating media reports of the advent of criminal gangs, said to be a cult, that have been forcibly subjecting (especially) married women to the primitive and regressive female genital mutilation or cut (FGM) must not be taken lightly and casually dismissed.

Their presence has instilled fear in the residents through violation of human rights and dignity of mothers by forcing them to undergo the harmful and dangerous cut in the guise of tradition in parts of Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties, as well as Laikipia and Rift Valley. They must be firmly and loudly disallowed and crushed.

Discussed in whispers

News of the barbaric criminal acts started off largely as rumours and, within the specific community, would be discussed in whispers for fear of retribution from the perpetrators. This explains why the first case, a really sad one, was reported only last week, more than a month after the mother of two could come out with her harrowing experience on being rescued by a community worker.

The young mother from Kandara, Murang’a, is nursing her injuries. The woman narrated how she was attacked at her home by a group of men led by her husband, who forced themselves on her with crude weapons and proceeded to mutilate her private parts in the name of ‘circumcising’ her.

According to the woman — who, thankfully, is now secure at a safe house together with her little daughters, who were also under the same threat — her husband of 12 years and his criminal gang claimed to be members of some faith group that believes that women can only be “complete” through FGM.

That should have caused instant outrage and sparked quick action by the authorities. Shockingly, the response by the first local government administrator the victim reported the initial threats to is as shocking as it is discouraging. On seeking help from an assistant chief, she said, the officer advised her to comply with the husband’s demands and get the cut “for the sake of peace” (in the marriage).

Reaction outrageous

This reaction by a public officer to such a serious threat to the safety, security and violation of human rights of a mother and the minors, while the government which he serves has declared total war on FGM, is outrageous. Ignorant, corrupt and criminal administrators, especially at the grassroots, in collusion with unscrupulous medics, parents, guardians and circumcisers, are part of the obstructions, barriers and obstacles to the eradication of the regressive practice, which conspire with other factors to destroy the lives of girls.

Despite the discernible work and campaigns by the government, non -governmental organisations and other interest groups, including the media, to end the harmful practice, in areas where FGM is still practised, albeit undercover, it is a thriving business as parents and guardians pay hefty fees to the practitioners and their protectors. That disrupts, derails and frustrates the national plan to get rid of this worst form of sexual and gender-based violence by next year.

The national and county governments, working with partners, must redouble the vigilance and uproot the horrible ‘cut’. In particular, government officers such as chiefs and the police who connive with perpetrators should be severely punished once unearthed. While at it, ignorance of the law and casual treatment of cases such as that of the Kandara mother must not be tolerated.

It is also critical to find out whether it is deliberate that the gangs have sprang as the general election beckons. The thought is not far-fetched, given that such gangs have been used in the past to intimidate women from seeking elective political positions.



