After floods, accountability must follow

floods nairobi kibera

Floods in Kibera that submerged houses and rendered residents homeless on May 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

I was awake last night when the rains started. Like many Nairobians, I didn’t think it was going to get that serious...until it was.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Abigail Arunga: After floods, accountability must follow

  2. Mutuma Mathiu: We are hurtling into the abyss

  3. Peter Mwaura: How to tell a sensationalism-driven story

  4. Readers' feedback - Bernard Mwinzi: Great reporting

  5. Jok Madut Jok: Who will save South Sudan from total collapse?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.