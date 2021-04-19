Curfew roadblocks illegal, could spread Covid-19, say experts 

City commuters

City commuters queue to board matatus on Maragua Lane in Nairobi in the mad rush to beat the curfew deadline last week.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Thousands of motorists and commuters were stuck for hours on Saturday after police blocked major roads across the city to enforce Covid restrictions.
  • Health experts described the operation as counterproductive, as it created gatherings.

The overzealous enforcement of the night curfew on Saturday amounted to illegal detention and collective punishment that could have exposed thousands to Covid-19, legal and health experts charged yesterday.

