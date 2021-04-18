Nairobi motorists stranded as police block major roads

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Those stranded have taken to social media to share their predicament.

Nairobi residents heading home on Saturday evening were met with a rude shock after the police shut down major routes including Thika Road.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 13-year-old attains top grades from hospital ward

  2. PRIME Why Raila is the man to watch in 2022

  3. PRIME Poll: Kenya headed in the wrong direction 

  4. Key to conclusion of Jennifer Wambua murder probe

  5. Cuban party electing new leaders amid generational shift

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.