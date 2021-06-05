Africa can benefit from China’s strategy for post-Covid world order

Covid-19 vaccine

This photo taken on June 3, 2021 shows a resident receiving a Sinovac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Rongan, in China's southern Guangxi region. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • China’s post-Covid mindset is markedly different from the rest of the world.
  • The Dual Circulation strategy defines Beijing’s place in the global economy for the coming decade. 

China was the first country to experience the fury of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was also the first country to impose drastic measures to sucessfully contain and recover from the Covdi-19 crisis. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the country’s economy grew by a record 18.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. 

