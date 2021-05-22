Shrines the new sites of bruising political battles ahead of Uhuru exit

Justin Muturi coronation

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi addresses the Kikuyu Council of Elders after he was crowned Mt Kenya spokesman at the Agikuyu Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang'a County on May 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

Shrines are the new sites of re-engineering power. These holy spaces are the lynchpins of African political thought. In envisioning the future of power in Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s founding President, celebrated the unity of “the dispossessed youth of Africa… the dead, the living and the unborn” in rebuilding “the destroyed shrines” (Facing Mount Kenya, 1938).

