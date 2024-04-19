Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla

A profile of grace and excellence

The late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla.

Photo credit: File

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • Ogolla never looked out of place wherever he went.
  • Ogolla's rise through the ranks of the Kenya Air Force to the apex of the Kenya Defence Forces is a fabulous saga of redemption.
  • Like a jungle cat, he was ever firmly attuned to his environment, ready to produce a smile and a firm handshake, rise and salute.

