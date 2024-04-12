Judiciary

Judiciary needs bottom-up reform

Many judicial officers endure frequent exposure to attractive inducements over long durations and many ultimately succumb.

Photo credit: File

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • Many judicial officers endure frequent exposure to attractive inducements over long durations and many ultimately succumb.
  • Judicial corruption is driven by perverse officers who leverage public office in the pursuit of corrupt competition with their counterparts in private practice.
  • It takes only one vetting event for a lawyer to transition from the streets into a high judicial office.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Aboud Rogo's legacy of radicalisation beyond the grave

    Aboud Rogo

  2. PREMIUM MPs probe 5 loans firms in stolen motorbikes mystery

    Boda Boda

  3. PREMIUM Why Natembeya’s Tawe movement is giving Wetang’ula sleepless nights

    Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya

  4. PREMIUM What to do when your woman has an office boyfriend

    Office Boyfriend

  5. PREMIUM Revered forest in Laikipia turned bandits’ paradise

    Maasai elders from Laikipia head to Mukogodo forest