Faith Odhiambo and Eric Theuri

Let council bring new dawn to LSK

Outgoing LSK President Eric Theuri and his successor Faith Odhiambo at the Rift Valley Sports Club in Nakuru on March 22, 2024 where Ms Odhiambo was sworn in.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • In qualitative terms, the difference between the average advocate and an outright charlatan is purely academic.
  • I think it makes a lot of sense for the LSK council to put the secretariat on a shorter leash, and to enforce accountability for the society's resources.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Muriithi: This is how we can unlock Africa’s capital markets

    EU-AU summit

  2. PREMIUM Oguda: Fertiliser made from stones and other dirt is suitable for affordable housing

    Fake fertiliser

  3. PREMIUM A tale of two Easters

  4. PREMIUM Inside Kenya’s new strategy to combat terrorism

    Westgate attack