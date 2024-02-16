Gavel

Tragedy of neglected decolonisation

There could never be a better monument to corruption than the chaotic conurbation resulting from land grabbing.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • At the very minimum, an adequate decolonising intervention had to purge the state of predatory proclivities, and inoculate the elite, through comprehensive education, against the temptations of impunity.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Tragedy of neglected decolonisation

    Gavel

  2. PREMIUM Muriithi: KK economics - Trading cheaper for expensive debt

    shilling

  3. PREMIUM Oguda: A message to all hustlers in the country as we begin our Lenten campaign 2027

    State House,

  4. PREMIUM 42 years in marriage: This is what we’ve learnt

  5. PREMIUM Revealed: Details of top Kenyan, Haitian officials meeting in US on police deployment