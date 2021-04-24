Staged photo-ops and ‘goat diplomacy’

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga is gifted with a goat in Ruaka, Kiambu, on January 14,2021 when he met with leaders of Githurai traders.


Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

Ever heard of ping-pong diplomacy? It was a way of breaking the ice using table tennis tournaments between the US and Communist China that preceded President Richard Nixon’s ground-breaking visit to Beijing in 1972. Here in Kenya, we have started a curious dance of what I can only call “goat diplomacy”.

