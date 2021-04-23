Kenyans won’t join Super League of jabs mediocrity

Nurse Joseph Kenga

Nurse Joseph Kenga of the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital prepares the Covid-19 vaccine for administration on April 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

The Health minister has always accused Kenyans of not giving him credit, even though he’s well aware a majority of us don’t work for any bank. Today, we shall begin by appreciating that it hasn’t been his fault that the global Covid-19 vaccine supply chain is irredeemably broken, and we cannot remember anywhere in his swearing-in speech where he promised to fix it.

