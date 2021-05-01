Irony of hunger amid plenty a joke even witches reject

South Sudan food security

Women carry food in gunny bags after visiting an aid distribution centre in Ngop in South Sudan's Unity State on March 10, 2017.

Photo credit: Albert Gonzalez Farran | AFP

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • Tanzania can easily feed itself and supplement food supplies in the East African region.
  • Some farmers in the Mpui region of Songea can harvest as much as 40 bags of 90-kg maize by deploying interventions like using the right inputs in the correct quantities at the right time and improving post-harvest handling to reduce losses

Everyone I told that I was in the Sumbawanga region of south-western Tanzania this past week responded with one or another joke about the region’s notoriety for witchcraft. From wisecracks that mine was a surreptitious visit to secure some election-winning concoction in readiness for next year, to giggles that I watch out for apparitions and ghostly conversations in and around my hotel room, I heard it all.

