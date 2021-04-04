Reforms to save KTDA from collapse timely

Nyeri tea farmer.

A farmer picking tea in Nyeri. Tea farmers in Mt Kenya region will now receive Sh5 more for their produce as KTDA moves to increase their pay.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Going by the recent media focus on KTDA, it is apparent that the government is keen to improve the affairs of tea farmers and the lucrativeness of the industry.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.