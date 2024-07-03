Check on police hiring to curb extrajudicial killings

Basically, the police have been mandated to control, prevent, detect and investigate crimes.

Thousands of Kenyans have been protesting against the controversial Finance Bill. Despite the President withdrawing it, some still continue with demonstrations demanding a number of issues to be addressed.

One of the prime concerns is the brutality meted out by the police against the demonstrators. This is not a new topic anymore. For years, extrajudicial killings by our law enforcers have been making headlines, especially when we have citizens protesting to exercise their rights.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reports that at least 39 people have been killed and 361 others injured in recent protests where Gen Zs have been on the frontline.

Basically, the police have been mandated to control, prevent, detect and investigate crimes. Further, they have the responsibility to protect the protesters and property. Unfortunately, this has not been the case. A good number of them have gone against what is expected of them.

Police impunity

A number of factors have been linked with police impunity—the prime one being recruitment. Nepotism, tribalism and corruption are some of the vices prioritised during this exercise. The government and NGOs are quite aware of these malpractices, but they choose to keep quiet, thus normalising them.

Police brutality seemingly won’t end anytime soon as it is ever checked, but nothing much is done to bring the perpetrators to the courts of law. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), a body investigating cases of professional misconduct among the police, has reported that for almost a decade, it has only secured convictions for the utmost 10 cases against 9,200 complaints. Ipoa is not the only authority mandated with investigations.

The Internal Affairs Unit is also a special body meant to handle complaints against law enforcers, yet it has been silent. Curbing extrajudicial killings calls for a number of measures and strategies. Firstly, the government under the Interior ministry should stop corruption in recruitment. Secondly, prioritise the mental health of our security officers. Cases of police killing their spouses and colleagues and then killing themselves on the spot have been on the rise.

Thirdly, there’s a need to create a friendly environment between the public and the police. Lastly, check on police welfare.