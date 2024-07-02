Death toll from Kenya's anti-tax demos hits 39, over 360 injured— KNCHR

At least 39 people have been killed since the beginning of the nationwide anti-Finance Bill protests in Kenya, according to the national human rights defender.

In its latest report released on Monday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) says at least 361 other people were injured in clashes between police and protesters on June 25, 2024, when street demos turned chaotic.

The report significantly raises the statistics issued by Kenyan police, which indicated that only 19 people had succumbed by Sunday evening.

During a televised interview on Sunday, President William Ruto accused KNCHR of propagating unverified figures which at that time indicated that police brutality triggered 24 deaths.

In its update, the commission pointed an accusing finger at the police for using excessive and disproportionate force against protesters, who were largely peaceful.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the unwarranted violence and force that was inflicted on protesters, medical personnel, lawyers, journalist and in safe spaces such as churches, medical emergency centres and ambulances,” the commission said.

In the cumulative data from June 18, 2024 when the protests kicked off, KNCHR chairperson Roseline Odede noted that Nairobi had recorded the highest toll with 17 deaths, Uasin Gishu (four), Kajiado (three), Nakuru (three), Mombasa (three) while Kisumu had two.

Laikipia, Narok, Kakamega, Kisii, Siaya, Kiambu and Nandi counties, on the other hand, had one case each.

KNCHR, which has been in the forefront in monitoring compliance to human rights principles and standards, further recorded cases of abductions and arbitrary arrests.

According to the commission, there have been 32 cases of enforced or involuntary disappearances and 627 instances of arrests of protesters.

“Several others are reported as being in hiding due to threats on their lives by unknown persons,” said KNCHR on the prevailing status of human rights.

On the other hand, Ms Odede condemned the violent and shocking acts of lawlessness that was exhibited by some protesters.

“We recorded the destruction and burning of critical government infrastructure, including a national library and a county court in Eldoret, the Governor’s office in Nairobi and Parliament Buildings”.

The commission further cited wanton destruction of property belonging to politicians in Molo, Eldoret, Nyeri, Kiambu and Embu.

Also reported is the destruction of private property, burning of cars and breaking into and looting of shops.

“Over the weekend, we documented instances of open hostility, threats to violence and actual violence meted on politicians by the public”.

“This is unacceptable, rights have obligations and we urge restraint, respect for the rule of law by all and non-violation of the rights of others,” noted Ms Odede as she called on protesters to conduct themselves within the confines of the law while exercising their rights under Article 37 of the Constitution.

KNCHR however maintained that the deployment of Kenya Defence Forces to assist national policing should conform to the provisions of Article 238(2)(b).