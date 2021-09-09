Use technology to pull economy out of the rut

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The release of the latest economic figures provides a sober moment for national reflection. The economy is in a precarious situation and requires strategic responses. Precisely, the burden facing the government is to think carefully about the state of the economy and institute measures to pull it out of the rut and quickly grow it after a sharp decline recorded in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.