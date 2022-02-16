Step up war on malaria

  • Malaria imposes substantial costs to individuals and governments.
  • The most vulnerable are persons with no or little immunity against the disease.

Malaria remains a major killer and public healthcare headache, accounting for many preventable deaths countrywide. A convergence of threats still impact malaria control in Africa: Resistance to anti-malarial drugs and insecticides, reduced performance of malaria rapid diagnostic, invasive mosquito species, wars and conflicts and epidemics such as ebola and Covid-19.

