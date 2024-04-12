Rid counties of ethnic employment shame

When the drafters of the 2010 Constitution conceived the counties as the pillar of the devolved system, they were expected to make a positive contribution to the national governance system.

Though meant to promote grassroots development, the devolved units must never undermine nationalism.

Anything that divides Kenyans would not be in the interest of all the patriotic citizens who value the strength in unity.

It is, therefore, disappointing that the 47 counties are becoming the citadels of infamy. Even though there are many inspiring stories of progress, corruption and mismanagement have taken root in some counties in the past 10 years of the implementation of devolution.

Some counties have become notorious for nepotism and blatant discrimination in violation of the constitutional right of all Kenya to live, settle and work in any part of the country.

An audit has exposed a number of counties for hiring nearly 100 per cent of their staff from one ethnic group. Others have been flagged for failing to achieve ethnic diversity. This is according to the Auditor-General’s report for the financial year 2022/2023.

These counties have flouted the position of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Act, especially the provision that employment in each county should not be the preserve of the dominant ethnic group in a county.

It should at least not exceed 70 per cent in employment to ensure that there is balance and fairness to all the ethnic groups. This was to ensure that counties are not turned into ethnic fiefdoms.

The audit has revealed that many counties have not met the constitutional threshold of having 30 per cent of their workforce composed of ethnic groups other than the indigenous community. It is a shame that 10 counties have up to 90 per cent of the employees from a single ethnic group.