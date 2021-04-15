Pupils overcame odds to pass, help them progress

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The best candidate this year is a girl: Faith Kawi Mumo, from Mwailu Primary School in Makueni County, a public institution.
  • The second and third slots also went to girls. Among the top 15 slots, girls scooped eight, among them three from public schools.

The release of this year’s Standard Eight examinations marks a major milestone in the education sector. It demonstrates that, despite the disruptions and devastations precipitated by Covid-19, the sector held together. Candidates, teachers and education administrators displayed remarkable resilience. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.