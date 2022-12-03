Protests should be peaceful

The highly competitive elections held every five years without fail are a democratic test in which the country often excels. The elections have most times been contested, but those who have felt aggrieved have had recourse to the law.

It happened again several months ago, with the Supreme Court eventually throwing out a presidential election petition filed by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance. While not quite convinced about the verdict, Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga and his team accepted it. This paved the way for President William Ruto to form his government.

All Kenyans, irrespective of their political affiliation, now expect the Ruto administration to serve them fairly, by mobilising and allocating resources for development programmes countrywide. And, naturally, the role of the opposition is to keep the government on its toes so that it can deliver the goods.

Ours is a system that works well, and must continue to do so within the law. There is nothing wrong with the calls for mass action in solidarity with four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who are facing a tribunal that is likely to have them removed. Whatever method the opposition chooses to show solidarity with the embattled commissioners must be legal and justifiable.

For its part, the government should counter criticism with solid arguments and not strong-arm tactics. So far, there has been a commendable demonstration of mutual respect in disagreement. This is the best confirmation that our country has matured politically.