Now, Tokyo should be easy

If the confidence displayed on Wednesday at the Nation Museum when Team Kenya marked 100 days to the Tokyo Olympics is anything to go by, then the country should expect good results from the Games.

The campaign led by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat to rally Team Kenya as they launched the team’s website and slogan #YouAreTheReason, is timely.

The campaign came a week after the CS led another campaign to vaccinate members of Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic Games against Covid-19. Teams involved in Safari Rally, World Athletics Under-20 Championships in athletics, World Athletics Continental Tour’s Kip Keino Classic and the 2021 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy have also benefited from the vaccination.

It’s important that Kenya gets it right in their preparations for Tokyo Olympic Games hence the campaign Ms Mohamed will help inspire members of Team Kenya that is currently at “bubble” camps training in Nairobi, Ngong, Kaptagat and Kapsabet.

Mental frame work

Covid-19 has brought myriad changes and challenges hence require strong mental frame work from the athletes, coaches and all those involved in Team Kenya’s journey to Tokyo Summer Games.

We commend NOC-K and the Sports ministry for making it possible for sports disciplines that were yet to qualify attend their qualifying tournaments.

Moreover, NOC-K has spent millions of shillings to support sportsmen and women who have qualified to train without any hustle especially in athletics. So far 89 athletes have qualified for the Olympics and more are expected in the coming days from Judo, cycling, beach volleyball and wrestling.