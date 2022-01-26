Let CJ weed out corrupt officials to boost justice

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • It is in the court corridors where corruption has taken root, undermining the Judiciary’s ability to dispense justice.
  • Corrupt judges, magistrates and court orderlies make a mockery of a system expected to ensure that aggrieved persons get justice.

Since it is the Judiciary to which the people go in search of justice, one would expect that those who make it happen are beyond reproach. However, it is in the court corridors where corruption has taken root, undermining the Judiciary’s ability to dispense justice.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.