It’s ploy by greedy MCAs

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • A looming collision in Nairobi County Assembly over foreign trips is hardly surprising.
  • The trips have turned into rewards for individuals rather than benefit to the counties.

Foreign trips are one of the most lucrative perks that politicians, especially members of the county assembly, have been enjoying. Dubbed bench-marking missions, they have proved to be costly junkets. No wonder, there is a looming row on the trips in Nairobi City County.

