Hasten probe as nation mourns military chief

The death in a helicopter crash of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Francis Ogolla and nine others from the military is a huge loss to the nation. The top general and his team perished in the line of duty in the North Rift region, ending a promising tenure just a year since his appointment.

General Ogolla’s ambition was to lead and leave an effective military that would deliver on its mission and gain respect at home and beyond. The CDF, who joined the Air Force in April 1984, has exited on his death also in April 40 years later.

Last April, President William Ruto promoted him to a four-star general and appointed him the CDF. He had risen from Kenya Air Force Commander to the Vice-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). This exemplary officer still had a lot to give to the country before the end of his tenure.

The crash has plunged the nation into deep grief, with President William Ruto declaring three days of national mourning. His assent to the top job began with some controversy and an awkward moment after he was named as one of the members of the National Security Advisory Committee, who went to the 2022 presidential election tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya in what was viewed as an attempt to influence the results. And, President Ruto explained that he had settled for him as the CDF despite his alleged role in a plot to overturn his victory. Since then, the Head of State has worked cordially with the CDF until his sudden demise.

Since the news broke on Thursday, there has been the inevitable speculation about the tragic clash even after the official announcement made by the President. The investigators should thoroughly and quickly establish the cause of the accident to lay such rumours to rest. Eight months ago, another KDF helicopter crashed in the same region. Fortunately, there were no casualties.