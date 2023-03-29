End rising violence and restore law and order

President William Ruto, who has been on a working visit overseas for several days, will return home to a country ravaged by violence. Police have continued to battle demonstrators in various places.

The country has been driven to the brink, with lawlessness continuing in Nairobi and other parts of the country. The escalation of the wanton destruction of property in Nairobi’s Kibera and other areas, with two people being shot dead by police, is terrible. Why the police must fire live bullets on mostly peaceful demonstrators is unfathomable.

However, those who engage in acts of violence should be arrested and charged. It is getting messier with the recent attacks on the private properties of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga.

Surprisingly, there has been no word from the government and even some semblance of a statement issued by Information Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo was hastily withdrawn. The targeting of the two leaders is a new low, indeed.

The country’s descent into anarchy must be stopped and other pressing needs such as the high cost of living addressed. At this rate, we risk becoming the laughingstock of the world.

The spreading of lawlessness must be stopped. The authorities should pursue and arrest all the perpetrators, including those caught on media cameras hiding under the cover provided by demos to blatantly loot shops and harass onlookers.

Following the invasion of the Kenyatta family farm and the destruction of Mr Odinga’s business premises, many photos and video clips have circulated online.

Restore law and order

We do not understand what the police are waiting for to take action and restore law and order. Shops and kiosks have been looted as law enforcement agencies just watch.

We cannot condemn enough the attacks on journalists doing their work by covering the demonstrations. The Constitution guarantees the freedom of association and movement and of the media to operate without any hindrance.

Inspector-General Japhet Koome and his team have done a poor job of quelling the mayhem. They appear only interested in stopping the anti-government protests, teargassing even the leaders.