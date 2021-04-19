End hoarding of vaccine

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Health is a devolved function and the 47 counties should be in forefront in ensuring that the people access the vital medication.
  • There is damming data on some counties’ performance since vaccination began following the arrival of the first consignment of AstraZeneca doses.

The counties are once again in the news for the wrong reason. Notorious for wanton wastage of resources, corruption and laxity in the delivery of services, the devolved units are being accused of hoarding Covid-19 vaccines following the rollout just over a month ago of the campaign to curb the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.