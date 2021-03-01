Curb graft in land deals

Editorial

  • Cartels seeking to benefit from this easily entrench themselves and influence irregular deals, to the detriment of the rightful owners or beneficiaries.

  • The rent-seeking officials must not be allowed to derail projects meant for the public good.

One area in the public sector that is notorious for corruption is the lands department. There is not a single report on graft that has not listed the lands offices, which are synonymous with the menace.

