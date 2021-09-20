Avert starvation disaster

Editorial

What you need to know:

  • People in the arid and semi-arid areas are already facing acute food shortages.
  • Unless urgent measures are taken, the scarcity could intensify.

Since President Uhuru Kenyatta recently declared the drought ravaging parts of the country a national disaster, there has been heightened awareness about it. However, there is no evidence of any quick fixes. In fact, the situation seems to be getting out of hand. 

