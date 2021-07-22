Why the huge increment of cooking gas price?

Gas prices • Following the introduction of a 16 per cent Value Added Tax on cooking gas in the national Budget, Fredrick Njoka had expected the price to rise — but not as has happened, which such a huge margin. Says he: “A 13kg cylinder is now retailing at Sh2,815. What is the reason for this huge increment? Many people will revert to using charcoal and kerosene.” His contact is frednjoka58@gmail.com.

***

Huduma Card • Not everyone has refused to collect their Huduma Namba card, though heaps of them are said to be at some centres or administration offices. Shantilal Shah registered for the card in Nairobi in April 2019 and was issued with a waiting slip. “I’ve not received any notification on its being ready and where to collect it. Who should I contact for this?” His contact is skshah@kenyalink.org.

***

Speaking out • Just like PSV passengers who keep quiet as drivers endanger their lives, parents are guilty of remaining silent as rogue school heads arbitrarily increase fees and charge extra levies, says Joseph Macharia. “I’ve called out matatu drivers and opposed extra levies in parents’ meetings and been shouted down. It’s one of the peculiar Kenyan habits.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

***

SoS • Reuben Hardley Ochieng, the brilliant son of a single parent goes to a village school in Awendo, Migori County, needs help, says Sam Ogolla. Reuben sat his KCPE exam in Kibera, Nairobi, two years ago and scored 402 marks. “He’s in love with electronics and started repairing phones in Standard 8. Can Safaricom or M-Pesa Academy give him a better chance in life?” His contact is sam.ogolla@gmail.com.

***

Empty politics • As politicians criss-cross the coastal region, eyeing huge votes in next year’s elections, Bimal Shah is upset that none speaks about the loss of jobs for thousands of Kenyans in the hotel and tourism industry. “I was happy to see many local and foreign tourists this week. The leaders should go and swim in the Indian Ocean to wash their sins.” His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.