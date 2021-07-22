Why the huge increment of cooking gas price?

The price of LPG at a petrol station in Voi, Taita Taveta County. Residents are now shifting back to the use of biomass fuel due to the high prices of cooking gas.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.
By  The Watchman

Gas prices • Following the introduction of a 16 per cent Value Added Tax on cooking gas in the national Budget, Fredrick Njoka had expected the price to rise — but not as has happened, which such a huge margin. Says he: “A 13kg cylinder is now retailing at Sh2,815. What is the reason for this huge increment? Many people will revert to using charcoal and kerosene.” His contact is frednjoka58@gmail.com.

