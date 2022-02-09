Where is 24-hour economy that Jubilee promised in 2017?

No parking • Following the revamping of Nairobi’s city centre, limited parking space has become a pressing challenge for the NMS and the county government, notes Churchill Amatha. “They should acquire buildings, demolish them and build underground parking spaces. The KICC grounds opposite Parliament Buildings should also have underground parking.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Child safety • A three-year-old child was picked up from his parents’ house last Friday only to be found dead the following day, Jediel Muthuri reports. “He was a close relative of mine and we’re still lost for words. I’ve been reading about kids getting killed but I never thought it was that serious. What really is happening? We’re in shock as a family. It’s unbelievable!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Socialite joke • A billboard on Limuru Road announcing a certain socialite’s pregnancy is taking a joke too far, remarks university don X. N. Iraki, adding: “What is that information for and for whom is it meant?” Prof Iraki wonders what people are supposed to do after seeing the billboard. “Maybe I am old-fashioned but some things are just too private for the billboards.” His contact is [email protected]

***

24/7 economy • During the 2017 election campaigns, Dickson K. recalls, the Jubilee leadership promised that Kenya would introduce a 24-hour economy, which has never materialised. “Can Parliament enact a law requiring public hospitals, banks and internet firms to provide 24/7 services? This can then be gradually extended to other areas to grow the economy.” His contact is [email protected]

***

East African shilling • EAC member states Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi are taking too long to come up with a common currency like the EU, says Benard Ngetich. “The euro is recognised worldwide.” A single currency, he explains, will save the members the high exchange rate burden and also help to boost trade in the region. His contact is [email protected].