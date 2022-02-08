Let Magoha reorganise fee structure for 2022 academic calendar

High fees • The indefatigable Education CS George Magoha deserves kudos for ensuring the government’s ambitious 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school succeeds, notes Kamichore Mutindira. Prof Magoha, he pleads, should now reorganise the fee structure for the 2022 academic calendar as school terms have been considerably shortened. His contact is [email protected]

***

Pricey ‘unga’ • The reduction in maize flour prices may be a big blow to farmers but it is a welcome relief for the consumers, says Jerman Okech. A 90kg bag of maize now costs Sh2,800. We now expect the price of the 2kg packet of maize flour, which had risen from Sh80 to Sh110 in recent weeks, to come down. This will help boost food security.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Loo humour • Exhauster trucks are also referred to as ‘honey sucker’ or ‘stool bus’, remarks Barre Shetto. But with the general election slated for August 9 fast approaching, adds Barre, he is quite amazed at Kenyans’ “unparalleled and unflattering creativity” in the graphic reference to the vital service truck as “this vehicle that is full of political promises”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Moo trouble • Driving to or from Namanga on the Kenya-Tanzania border has become risky due to hordes of livestock grazing by the roadside, moans Robin Maremma. “The disregard of the safety of road users’ is alarming,” laments Robin while urging KeNHA and the local administration to clamp down on the nuisance before it’s too late. His contact is [email protected]

***

Jab joke • Trying to persuade people to go for the Covid-19 vaccination for their own health is becoming “increasingly frustrating”, moans Jim Webo. “Hearing these people joke about why they are not keen to get the vital jab confirms that most of them mistakenly believe that the pandemic danger has passed. At this rate, the next big wave of infections will be more difficult to fight.”