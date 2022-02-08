Let Magoha reorganise fee structure for 2022 academic calendar

Education CS George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

By  The Watchman

High fees • The indefatigable Education CS George Magoha deserves kudos for ensuring the government’s ambitious 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school succeeds, notes Kamichore Mutindira. Prof Magoha, he pleads, should now reorganise the fee structure for the 2022 academic calendar as school terms have been considerably shortened. His contact is [email protected]

