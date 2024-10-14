Where are Ruto, Gachagua prayer warriors?

Prayer warriors: With President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, no longer seeing eye to eye — the latter having been overwhelmingly impeached by the National Assembly, Carey Yiembe is dying of curiosity. He says, “Their spouses were prayer partners and intercessors. Do they still hold joint prayers, and what could be their prayer points?” His contact is [email protected].

Isolation: Whether Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is finally ousted or not, Joseph Macharia is getting concerned about the political implications. “His actions are risking isolating Mt Kenya communities. I wonder what he will be able to achieve in the national arena with only the votes from the mountain in his basket.” His contact is [email protected].

Shame: A day after 281 MPs voted to impeach DP Gachagua with only 44 against it, Fred Njuki notes there was no quorum for official business for which MPs are well paid. “What a house of shame! Talk of misplaced priorities. With so many crises, including Adani’s JKIA saga, all they could do was to impeach the DP? This is the most incompetent Parliament ever.” His contact is [email protected].

Failed Internet: Over a month after subscribing to Poa Internet Service, Samuel Muigai relocated to where the signal totally failed. “Technicians then carted away the installation kit, dish, router and cables, promising a refund within 48 hours. Well, they've not done so. Were your technicians abducted after leaving my house?” His email address is [email protected].

Robbery: A recent incident in Bamburi, in which young men robbed people on the beach in broad daylight, is a sign that things are getting out of hand, says Nicholas Murithi. “As a nation, we must do something to gainfully engage our youth. It’s shocking that the youth were armed with knives and stones. We’re sitting on a time bomb!” His contact is [email protected].