Social Health Insurance Fund should recognise NHIF cardholders

Patients’ pain: Many patients have been left in pain and agony in the confused transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), notes Mueni William. The irony, she adds, is that the government had promised the SHIF would be a public health game changer. “The SHA should recognise the NHIF cardholders.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Teachers: World Teachers’ Day, October 5, is a celebration of the noble profession, says Alnashir D. Walji. “They need to be adequately remunerated to avoid the frequent strikes that disrupt studies. They should also be given incentives to attract many more to vocation. High calibre teachers give education impetus and prominence. Kudos to all the teachers!” [email protected].

***

Doesn’t add up: Statistics guru Dr Kennedy Mochabo is questioning the impeaching of Kericho Governor Eric Mutai. He says: “He was voted out by 31 out of 47 MCAs. In scientific studies, the decimal point matters. Rounded off, the majority will be 32, and not 31. But two thirds of 47 is 31.3. The point-three decimal has to be accounted for as the humans aren't objects.” [email protected].

***

Corruption. Former Singapore Transport minister S. Iswaran has been jailed for a year for receiving “gifts” worth $300,000, notes Maranga Young. “The country is renowned for its economic success and high standard of living that has overtaken former colonial master Britain. Countries that fight corruption excel while those that don’t ruin their economies!” [email protected].

***

Flies: Houseflies are a dirty nuisance, but they also play an important role such as helping to detect safe food, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “If a butchery doesn't have any flies hovering around, its meat has probably been injected with preservatives that may be harmful to human health. If meat attracts flies, it's suitable for humans. Respect these flies.” His contact is [email protected].