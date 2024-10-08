Counties are promoting tribalism

Tribal counties • Some of the 47 counties that have been roundly lauded for enabling impressive grassroots development, David Waireri says, are also promoting tribalism. “Whenever we talk about this, we often forget that the 2010 Constitution yielded some tribal counties. The drafters of the Constitution could not think outside the box. Shame on us all Kenyans!” His contact is [email protected].

Qualified • Are wealthy Kenyans the best suited for public service jobs? asks Ruth Gituma. “Though wealth should not necessarily disqualify someone from serving in the government, experience, qualifications, integrity and true commitment should be the key factors. Ideally, Cabinet secretary positions would go to the individuals best qualified to do the job.” Her contact is [email protected].

Amenities • The residents of Parklands and Westlands, Nairobi, are suffering as mushrooming high-rise blocks encroach on footpaths, says Shobhna Shah. “There’s disorder as roads, especially General Mathenge Drive, are ravaged. The power transformer can’t serve the influx of residents and water supply comes weekly. Fix these and frequent power outages.” Her email address is [email protected].

Building code • The strict building approvals in Nairobi on the limit on the number of floors, seems to have been abandoned, says Rajendra Parmar. “The county is allowing high-rise buildings with no space for amenities. To make matters worse, there are no open fields for children. When was the building code abandoned? And was there any public participation?” His contact is [email protected].

Sham mission • Talk of the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti is a sham, says David Ngumi, not at all impressed with the backing of this Kenyan-led operation. “It’s becoming an international joke, as there are only 400 Kenyan police officers, plus some five or so others. It’s not enough to do much and this, a year down the line!” His contact is [email protected].