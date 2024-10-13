Senate, National Assembly ‘supremacy battles’ could work in DP Gachagua’s favour

Seasons: In the midst of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment woes and the deadly conflicts raging in other parts of the world, Carol Rotich says she has just been “finding peace and immense joy in the beautiful jacaranda trees that are currently in bloom” in her Nairobi neighbourhood. “But this is also a reminder that seasons come and go.” Her contact is [email protected].

Feuding: The simmering superiority battle between the National Assembly and the Senate could just work in DP Rigathi Gachagua’s favour in his fight for political survival, says Joseph Macharia. “As the two Houses of Parliament have been squabbling over which one is more superior, the senators will probably let him off the hook by rejecting the impeachment motion.” His contact is [email protected].





Impeachment • The political heat generated by the impeachment of DP Gachagua has “exposed the perils of our mongrel presidential system corrupted by Westminster parliamentary practice,” remarks Taabu Tele. “The 13th Parliament has bastardised the progressive Constitution by reducing impeachment to ego debates of slander and purchased loyalty to the Executive.” His contact is [email protected].

Jobs creation • Instead of national leaders spending millions travelling overseas to search for jobs for Kenyans, why can't they just help to grow the economy? Dickson K asks. “They should strive to make ours an economy that engages our rich human capital. Our Parliament can solve this, having recently shown how productive their focused kinetic energy can be!” His email address is [email protected].

